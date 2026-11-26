Rapp (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Steelers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Rapp was limited in each of the first two practices of Week 12 prep due to a quad injury that he may have picked up during the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday, when he logged two tackles (one solo). He will not travel with the team to Pittsburgh, so his next opportunity to play is Week 13 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 6. JL Skinner, Devon Key and Jahdae Barron are all candidates to see a bump in defensive snaps in Rapp's absence.