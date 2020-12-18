The Broncos elevated Russolino from their practice squad Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Russolino will be making his NFL debut Saturday against the Bills, serving as Denver's kicker after Brandon McManus (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Though McManus continues to test negative for the virus, the timing of his placement on the list will prevent him from gaining clearance ahead of Saturday's game, so Russolino was needed for what will likely just be a one-game stint with Denver. Russolino's most recent professional action came earlier in 2020, when he converted nine of 10 field-goal tries for the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks.