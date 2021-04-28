The Panthers are trading Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Wit $10 million of his $17 million base salary for 2021 being guaranteed, Bridgewater didn't have much trade value. In fact, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports the Panthers will pay some of the quarterback's salary to facilitate the trade. Bridgewater now figures to compete with Drew Lock for a starting job, while Sam Darnold is left as the only QB in Carolina with significant NFL experience. This trade seemingly increases the odds of the Panthers drafting a signal-caller and decreases the odds of the Broncos taking one, but it could still go either way in both cases, considering none of Bridgewater, Lock or Darnold looks especially likely to become a true franchise QB.