Coach Vic Fangio said after Sunday's loss to the Broncos that everything has "checked out good" for Bridgewater (head) at the hospital, and Fangio believes the quarterback will be fine, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bridgewater will stay at the hospital overnight for observation, but it sounds like he avoided a major injury, which is great news after he was carted off with a head injury against the Bengals. Drew Lock threw a touchdown pass after replacing Bridgewater but failed to complete the comeback in the 15-10 loss. It's too early to say which quarterback will start against the Raiders in Week 16.