Bridgewater, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, has cleared the concussion protocol and will start at quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bridgewater was able to full participate in practice Friday, so this report would appear to confirm previous reports that he was trending toward starting. Still, watch he doesn't have a setback and confirm he's active before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
