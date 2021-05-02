Coach Vic Fangio said Bridgewater and Drew Lock will split reps "50-50" during the offseason program and training camp, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Fangio's statement comes as no surprise after the Broncos acquired Bridgewater from the Panthers this week and made no additions to the QB room during the draft. Since his devastating knee injury just before the start of the 2016 season, Bridgewater has started 21 of his 29 appearances between the Saints and Panthers on his way to a 68.5 completion percentage, 5,235 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also racked up 315 yards and five scores on the ground during that stretch. The next few months will determine who among Bridgewater and Lock is under center for Denver in Week 1.