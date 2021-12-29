Bridgewater (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday and isn't expected to be ready for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Bridgewater absent from practice, as expected, Drew Lock continues to guide the first-string offense. The Broncos also made Lock available to the media Wednesday, a sign he's viewed as the likely starting QB for Week 17. The 25-year-old completed 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to Las Vegas, with no touchdowns or turnovers in a game where the Broncos took only 42 snaps on offense.