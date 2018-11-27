Broncos' Temarrick Hemingway: Achieves promotion
Hemingway was signed to the Broncos' 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Hemingway hasn't seen a regular season snap in his career and spent the season with the Broncos' practice squad before he was promoted. Denver announced Monday that fellow tight end Jeff Heuerman (ribs) will miss the rest of the season, so Hemingway received promotion to the active roster.
