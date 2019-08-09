Broncos' Theo Riddick: Minimal opportunity in debut

Riddick netted minus-2 yards on his only rush and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Broncos' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

The veteran suited up in something other than a Lions uniform for the first time Thursday, but the results weren't exactly memorable. Riddick had worked with the first team in camp earlier in the week, and he's expected to play an important pass-catching/third-down role in the coming season. While his performance versus the Seahawks doesn't exactly serve as a ringing endorsement of what he might be able to offer in Denver, his long track record of dependability over six seasons in Motown certainly lend credence to the notion he'll be a key complementary contributor.