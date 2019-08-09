Broncos' Theo Riddick: Minimal opportunity in debut
Riddick netted minus-2 yards on his only rush and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Broncos' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.
The veteran suited up in something other than a Lions uniform for the first time Thursday, but the results weren't exactly memorable. Riddick had worked with the first team in camp earlier in the week, and he's expected to play an important pass-catching/third-down role in the coming season. While his performance versus the Seahawks doesn't exactly serve as a ringing endorsement of what he might be able to offer in Denver, his long track record of dependability over six seasons in Motown certainly lend credence to the notion he'll be a key complementary contributor.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...