Broncos' Theo Riddick: Nearing return to practice
Riddick (shoulder) is expected to begin practicing Week 8, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Riddick has spent the entire regular season on IR due to a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason. The veteran pass-catching back will be eligible to be activated as early as Week 9, but it's worth mentioning that the Broncos will only be able to bring back two players from IR this season. Rookie quarterback Drew Lock (thumb) is a favorite candidate to return, which would leave Riddick competing with Jake Butt (knee) and Tim Patrick (hand) for the final spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 7 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 7 QB Preview: Start Dak/Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 7, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
The Dolphins and their historically inept defense offer a dream matchup for three primed Buffalo...