Play

Broncos' Theo Riddick: Nearing return to practice

Riddick (shoulder) is expected to begin practicing Week 8, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Riddick has spent the entire regular season on IR due to a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason. The veteran pass-catching back will be eligible to be activated as early as Week 9, but it's worth mentioning that the Broncos will only be able to bring back two players from IR this season. Rookie quarterback Drew Lock (thumb) is a favorite candidate to return, which would leave Riddick competing with Jake Butt (knee) and Tim Patrick (hand) for the final spot.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories