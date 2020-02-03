Broncos' Theo Riddick: Not activated from IR in 2019

Riddick (shoulder) spent the 2019 season on injured reserve and will be an unrestricted free agent in March, The Denver Post reports.

Riddick was ready to return around Week 8, but the Broncos elected to use their two IR activations on Drew Lock (thumb) and Tim Patrick (hand). The 28-year-old Riddick will seek a pass-catching role in free agency. During his final season with Detroit in 2018, Riddick rushed 40 times for 171 yards and caught 61 of 74 targets for 384 scoreless yards.