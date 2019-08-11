Broncos' Theo Riddick: Out 6-to-8 weeks

Riddick sustained a slight fracture in his shoulder during Thursday's preseason game against Seattle and will miss six-to-eight weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Klis also reports that the injury will not require surgery. Riddick reportedly didn't feel any discomfort until Friday morning, at which point he notified the team's medical staff and received tests that revealed the slight fracture. Riddick had been working with the first team in camp and is expected to play an important pass-catching/third-down role when healthy.