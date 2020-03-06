Broncos' Theo Riddick: Ready for free agency
Riddick (shoulder) has been medically cleared and is set to become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Riddick signed with the Broncos in early August and suffered a shoulder fracture shortly thereafter. He may have been healthy enough to return from injured reserve in the second half of the season, but the Broncos used their two IR activations on Drew Lock and Tim Patrick. The 28-year-old running back now hopes to drum up interest on the open market as a passing-down specialist, a role in which he averaged 4.4 catches per game from 2015 to 2018 with the Lions.
