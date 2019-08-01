Broncos' Theo Riddick: Signing with Denver
Riddick will sign with the Broncos on Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Riddick remained unemployed for less than a week, as he wasted no time finding a new home in Denver. He should add value to the Broncos' backfield as a change-of-pace back and strong pass-catcher, but Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman are still both expected to operate as the team's top two options when it comes to usage. Riddick is coming off a season in Detroit where he caught 61 passes for 384 yards but not a single score.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team Preview: Denver Broncos
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Target Carson
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Ito
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
What's Patrick Mahomes' encore?
How will Patrick Mahomes follow one of the greatest seasons ever for an NFL quarterback?
-
Draft to stream QBs
Finding a quarterback on Draft Day is easy. Getting an undervalued quarterback to begin the...
-
QB Preview: State of the position
You can wait longer than ever to get a productive quarterback. Our Fantasy team tackles some...