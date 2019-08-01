Broncos' Theo Riddick: Signing with Denver

Riddick will sign with the Broncos on Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Riddick remained unemployed for less than a week, as he wasted no time finding a new home in Denver. He should add value to the Broncos' backfield as a change-of-pace back and strong pass-catcher, but Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman are still both expected to operate as the team's top two options when it comes to usage. Riddick is coming off a season in Detroit where he caught 61 passes for 384 yards but not a single score.

More News
Our Latest Stories