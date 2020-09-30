site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Tim Jernigan: Set to join Broncos
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jernigan is expected to sign with the Broncos on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of Good Morning Football reports.
Jernigan will add depth at the defensive end position, where the Broncos have been ravaged by injuries. He could suit up for his new team as soon as Thursday against the Jets.
