Patrick (Achilles) and the Broncos have an agreement to alter his contract for 2024, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

The first two seasons of Patrick's three-year, $30 million contract were wiped out by severe injuries during training camp -- an ACL tear in 2022 and then a torn Achilles' tendon in 2023. He's now 30 years old and entering the final year of the extension, so he presumably would've been released if he hadn't agreed to lower his $9.5 million base salary for 2024. While never a high-volume pass catcher, Patrick had 742 yards and six TDs on 79 targets in 2020 (64.6 percent catch rate, 14.5 YPC, 9.4 YPT), followed by 734 yards and five TDs on 85 targets in 2021 (62.4 percent, 13.8 YPC, 8.6 YPT).