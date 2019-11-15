Play

The Broncos will activate Patrick (hand) from injured reserve Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Patrick's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Bryce Callahan (foot) on IR. The second-year pro is trending toward suiting up against the Vikings on Sunday, in which case he'll compete for the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver gig behind top option Courtland Sutton. Patrick missed eight games while on IR, but he now appears fully recovered from having undergone left hand surgery.

