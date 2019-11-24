Broncos' Tim Patrick: Active against Bills
Patrick (shoulder) is active Week 12 against Buffalo.
After logging back-to-back limited practice sessions to end the week, Patrick was considered a likely candidate to suit up and attempt to build on his Week 11 performance of 4-77-0. That outing was Patrick's first game back from the injured reserve, and he quickly emerged as the secondary target to Courtland Sutton, playing 59 snaps (72.8 percent) and getting targeted eight times -- just over a fifth of Brandon Allen's total pass attempts. Patrick does have a tougher matchup ahead against Buffalo, however, as the Bills are giving up the eighth-least fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts in standard formats and have allowed the position to reach the end zone just four times all season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...