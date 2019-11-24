Play

Patrick (shoulder) is active Week 12 against Buffalo.

After logging back-to-back limited practice sessions to end the week, Patrick was considered a likely candidate to suit up and attempt to build on his Week 11 performance of 4-77-0. That outing was Patrick's first game back from the injured reserve, and he quickly emerged as the secondary target to Courtland Sutton, playing 59 snaps (72.8 percent) and getting targeted eight times -- just over a fifth of Brandon Allen's total pass attempts. Patrick does have a tougher matchup ahead against Buffalo, however, as the Bills are giving up the eighth-least fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts in standard formats and have allowed the position to reach the end zone just four times all season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories