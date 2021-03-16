The Broncos are expected to place a second-round tender on restricted free agent Patrick (foot), Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The move would help ensure Patrick remains a Bronco in 2021, as Denver would have the opportunity to match any offer the receiver attracts on the open market. Additionally, any bargaining team would have to surrender a second-round draft pick to the Broncos in order to acquire Patrick's services. During his third active pro season in 2020, Patrick composed three separate 100-yard receiving performances. His six receiving touchdowns, meanwhile, were twice as many as any other player on the team. Courtland Sutton's return from a torn ACL would likely dampen Patrick's target share. Then again, Patrick may benefit from more single-coverage situations if operating opposite Sutton and promising sophomore wideout Jerry Jeudy.