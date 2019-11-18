Patrick caught four of eight targets for 77 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota.

The Broncos had yet to see anyone establish themselves as WR2 since the Emmanuel Sanders trade, but Patrick wasted no time making his case, linking up with Courtland Sutton for a 38-yard gain on a trick play in the first quarter. The Utah product continued to be a factor throughout the game, converting a key fourth down during Denver's final drive and was even targeted for what might have been a game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds on a play in which his face mask was grabbed. Given the lack of established targets in Denver's receivers room, Patrick's performance figures to bump him up the depth chart just in time for a very tough matchup against Buffalo's top-five-rated pass defense in Week 12.