Broncos' Tim Patrick: Avoids injury designation
Patrick (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
The wideout's participation in practice was limited Wednesday and Thursday on account of the injury, but he erased any concern about his Week 13 status by taking every rep during Friday's session. Since returning from injured reserve Week 11, Patrick has operated as the clear No. 2 wideout behind Courtland Sutton, playing 69.4 percent of the offensive snaps the past two games and hauling in five of 11 targets for 80 yards. Patrick's fantasy outlook could improve over the final quarter of the season if the Broncos elect to roll with second-round rookie Drew Lock (thumb) as the starting quarterback over incumbent Brandon Allen, who has completed just 46.4 percent of his attempts through three outings.
