Patrick (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

We'll see if Patrick is listed as a full or limited participant, but his return to practice Thursday, in any capacity, bodes well for his chances of suiting up and working as the Broncos' No. 2 wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton on Sunday against the Bills.

