Broncos' Tim Patrick: Back on field
Patrick (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Patrick briefly left the field during the second quarter of Sunday's season finale, then stormed out of halftime with a 21-yard reception. The 25-year-old returns to his role as the Broncos' No. 3 receiver.
