Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Patrick is day-to-day, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Patrick secured three of four targets for 44 yards prior to being forced out of Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. The label of his hamstring injury as 'day-to-day' would seem to indicate that Patrick as a chance of suiting up against the Chargers in Week 8, though the extent of his practice activity will likely serve as the final determining factor for his availability.
