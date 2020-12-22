Patrick caught three of four targets for 14 yards in Saturday's 48-19 loss to the Bills.

Patrick has finished with fewer than 50 receiving yards in four straight games. While he rang up three touchdowns over the previous two outings, Saturday's game proved he's been dependant on the paydirt of late. Nevertheless, Patrick finished second among Broncos wide receivers in targets behind Jerry Jeudy (five). He'll face a tough test in Week 16, as the Chargers have given up just 206.5 passing yards per game (seventh-fewest in the league).