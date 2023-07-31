Patrick suffered a non-contact injury to his lower left leg in practice Monday and was carted off the field, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Patrick had been a full participant in team drills after having recently worked his way back from a torn ACL in his right knee that cost him the entire 2022 season. The wide receiver has sustained yet another injury early in training camp, but it's too early to determine the exact nature or severity of this injury, which isn't in the same leg as his previous one. Per Palmer, Patrick needed crutches to enter the facility after Monday's injury.