Patrick was carted off the field Tuesday after suffering a possible knee injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Patrick wasn't putting weight on his right leg as he was helped into trainer's room. If the wideout is forced to miss time, added opportunities would presumably be available for KJ Hamler, who is bouncing back from a knee injury, but was activated from the active/PUP list Monday.