Broncos' Tim Patrick: Catchless in Lock's debut
Patrick was unable to haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.
Patrick looked like a legitimate WR2 in Week 11, but has just three yards in his last two games. A lot of that can be attributed to a miserable overall offensive performance Week 12 and some very conservative play-calling in the second half versus the Chargers, but it obviously costs Patrick his luster. The Drew Lock Era has begun, and things should only improve as Lock gains comfort in the offense and his receivers, but you should probably wait to see Patrick have a nice game with Lock before considering him. After a tough test against the Chargers, the Broncos get the Texans' 28th-ranked pass defense Sunday.
