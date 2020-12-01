Patrick did not reel in either of his targets during Denver's 31-3 loss to New Orleans Sunday.

Patrick had a nice little groove going coming into Sunday, coming off three straight games with at least four catches and a 119-yard performance against Miami. Obviously, COVID protocols threw a wrench into the works as the Broncos were forced to play undrafted rookie wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback. It's hard to take much from a game like that, so attentions should be focused on Drew Lock's return to the lineup for Sunday night's matchup in Kansas City. Patrick tallied three catches for 44 yards against the Chiefs in a Week 7 loss.