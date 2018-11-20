Broncos' Tim Patrick: Catchless in win
Patrick was unable to nab his lone target during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.
The catchless label is accurate, but a little misleading as Patrick actually delivered on a clutch 11-yard reception with the Broncos driving in the game's final seconds, but was called for a controversial offensive-pass-interference penalty after jostling with the defender for the ball. Still, Patrick looks like WR3 for Denver at the moment, ranking third among the team's receivers with 27 snaps on Sunday. That might increase if rookie DaeSean Hamilton (knee) misses any time. Next up on Sunday is the Steelers' top-10-rated pass defense.
