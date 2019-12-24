Patrick caught five of six passes for 48 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Lions.

Patrick remains scoreless in an injury-shortened season and the yardage numbers haven't been great, but the Utah product remains key to Denver's third-down success. Patrick helped convert back-to-back third downs midway through the fourth quarter, setting up Phillip Lindsay's game-sealing touchdown run. Patrick is trending upward, his five catches Sunday tying the second most he's had in a game during his career. The 2019 season ends with a matchup against Oakland's 25th-ranked pass defense.