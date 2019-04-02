Patrick signed his exclusive rights tender with the Broncos on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

An undrafted free agent in 2017, Patrick spent time with the Ravens, 49ers and Broncos that year before parlaying a reserve/future contract with the latter organization into his first spot on a 53-man roster last season. Injuries took their toll on the receiving corps as the campaign went on, eventually giving him a chance to produce down the stretch. Notably, he corralled 19 of his 30 targets for 242 yards across the last four games. The passing attack under Joe Flacco's direction will revolve around Emmanuel Sanders (once healthy from a torn Achilles) and second-year wideouts Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton. Assuming no more additions to the receivers room, Patrick could thrive in three-wide sets until Sanders is back in the fold.