Patrick is an early favorite for the No. 5 job in Denver, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.

Denver seems pretty set with its four primary targets -- veterans Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas and rookies Courtland Sutton and DeSean Hamilton. Patrick, a second-year target out of Utah, is a bit of a surprise as a depth option, especially with 2017 draft picks still on the roster. Head coach Vance Joseph has said that backup receivers will need to be special-teams aces, something Patrick is capable of doing. Should he make the team, he would provide Case Keenum with yet another big-bodied option.