Patrick suffered a broken hand in Monday's loss to the Raiders and will see a hand specialist in the near future, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Patrick was spotted with a cast after Monday's game. It's unclear how much time the 25-year-old will miss, but he will definitely miss some time. While he's sidelined, both Juwann Winfree and Diontae Spencer will likely see some increases in work.