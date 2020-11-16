Patrick reeled in four of six targets for 61 receiving yards during Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders. He and Las Vegas cornerback Isaiah Johnson were ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing punches.

Despite the early exit, Patrick concluded the divisional loss sitting in a four-way tie for the team lead in receptions, producing his greatest receiving output since posting back-to-back 100-yard performances Weeks 4 and 6 against the Jets and Patriots. With Courtland Sutton (knee) set to remain on IR for the rest of the 2020 campaign, Patrick stands as the No. 2 wideout for Denver heading into a Week 11 matchup against Miami's 21st-ranked pass defense. That's only so long as the league doesn't issue additional discipline for Sunday's incident.