Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Patrick (hand) is "likely" to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Vikings, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Patrick returned to practice Oct. 30 and now appears to be nearing a full recovery. He's already been designated as one of the Broncos' two players eligible to return from IR, and the team appears set to activate him to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's contest in Minnesota. When Patrick does retake the field, he'll compete for the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver spot behind Courtland Sutton with the likes of DeSean Hamilton, Fred Brown, Diontae Spencer and Juwann Winfree.