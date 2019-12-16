Patrick caught three of seven passes for 26 yards during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.

Patrick made his mark midway through the second quarter, shielding his defender away to nab a 12-yard pass on third-and-long to move the chains. Though he hasn't put up big numbers, Patrick has routinely been a go-to target on third down since his return from a hand injury, and Sunday was no different with five of his seven targets coming on third or fourth down. Still, he somehow has four fewer targets than the struggling DaeSean Hamilton in Drew Lock's three starts. Even if that trend continues, look for Patrick to enjoy an uptick in production Sunday against Detroit's 31st-ranked pass defense.