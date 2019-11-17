Play

Patrick (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

This is a tough break for Patrick, who was just activated off injured reserve Friday. He headed to the locker room to get extra treatment, and it's unclear how Patrick picked up the injury. In the meantime, Diontae Spencer and Fred Brown are the receivers to likely see a bump in snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories