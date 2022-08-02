Patrick is scheduled for an MRI on his knee after leaving practice early Tuesday morning, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Patrick was carted off the field and didn't put any weight on his right leg. Coach Nathaniel Hacckett confirmed after practice that the 6-4 wideout is being evaluated for a knee injury, while fellow receiver KJ Hamler was just activated from the PUP list nearly 11 months after suffering a knee injury of his own. The Broncos hope Patrick's setback isn't nearly as serious, but they do at least have impressive WR depth to mitigate the impact if he does miss time.