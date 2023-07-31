Patrick is being evaluated for a left Achilles injury and is scheduled to get an MRI after exiting practice Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Patrick was carted off after suffering a non-contact injury Monday and needed crutches to get around the facility. Initial testing revealed an Achilles injury, and the MRI results should determine its severity. This could be the second straight year that Patrick has suffered a significant injury in training camp, as he missed the entire 2022 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.