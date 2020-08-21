Rookie speedster KJ Hamler (hamstring) is set to miss several weeks, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Hamler's absence provides less competition for Patrick, who has been working with the first team in camp.

Reports out of camp have been that Patrick has consistently played opposite Courtland Sutton on the first-team offense with rookie first-rounder Jerry Jeudy in the slot. Hamler has made some highlights on the second team, but any chance he had at competing for an enlarged role early in the season are likely out the window. Patrick is a huge target, but don't expect huge results even if he locks up the second outside receiver gig. Even as the WR2, Patrick is likely no better than the fourth option in the passing game behind Sutton, Jeudy, and sophomore tight end Noah Fant. His production will likely vary week to week depending on how opponents defend Sutton and Jeudy.