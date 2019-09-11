Broncos' Tim Patrick: Headed for IR
The Broncos intend to place Patrick (hand) on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Denver will re-sign River Cracraft to bolster their depth at receiver while Patrick recovers from a fractured left hand. Patrick, who suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Raiders, will undergo surgery in the near future, but the Broncos aren't closing the door on him being one of their two players who returns from IR this season. The transaction means that Patrick won't be eligible to rejoin the 53-man roster for at least eight weeks, leaving the Nov. 17 game against the Vikings in Week 11 as his earliest possible return date.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...