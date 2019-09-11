The Broncos intend to place Patrick (hand) on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Denver will re-sign River Cracraft to bolster their depth at receiver while Patrick recovers from a fractured left hand. Patrick, who suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Raiders, will undergo surgery in the near future, but the Broncos aren't closing the door on him being one of their two players who returns from IR this season. The transaction means that Patrick won't be eligible to rejoin the 53-man roster for at least eight weeks, leaving the Nov. 17 game against the Vikings in Week 11 as his earliest possible return date.

