Patrick will undergo surgery to address his fractured left hand, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Patrick is expected to play again this season, but the Broncos are weighing whether or not put him on short-term injured reserve, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver. The 25-year-old would be eligible to return after eight games if he is moved to IR. Juwann Winfree is expected to work as the team's No. 4 wide receiver in the meantime.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories