Patrick caught one of three targets for three yards during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.

Patrick helped covert the Broncos' first third-down of the game during the team's opening drive, hauling in a third-and-short pass right at the sticks. The Broncos converted just one more third down for the remainder of the game. Patrick, just two games into his comeback from a broken hand, has been a key target on third and fourth down, but he -- and Denver's offense as a whole -- appears to have met his ceiling with Brandon Allen at quarterback. His value heading into Sunday's game against the Chargers likely depends on whether the Drew Lock era has begun.