Patrick will test out his hamstring during pre-game workouts, but Troy Renck of Denver 7 News suggest that Broncos' promotion of wide receiver Fred Brown to the team's active roster hints the team has concerns about Patrick's availability for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff against the Chargers.

If Patrick is deemed inactive for the contest, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and DaeSean Hamilton would be in line to head Denver's Week 8 wide receiver corps.