Broncos' Tim Patrick: Inactive Sunday
Patrick (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
With Patrick unavailable for the contest, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and DaeSean Hamilton will head the Broncos' Week 8 wide receiver corps against Los Angeles.
