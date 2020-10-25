Patrick is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Patrick left the field midway through the fourth quarter, so it seems likely that he won't return to the field Sunday. Before being forced out against the Chiefs, Patrick caught three of four targets for 44 yards.
