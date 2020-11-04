Patrick is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Patrick wasn't able to suit up for Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers, but to see that he's progressed enough to resume practicing on a limited basis is encouraging, even if Wednesday's injury report is an estimation. The Broncos will monitor Patrick during practice Thursday and Friday before making a decision regarding his tentative return to the field at Atlanta in Week 9.