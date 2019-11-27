Broncos' Tim Patrick: Limited to begin week
Patrick (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Patrick managed to play through his shoulder injury during Week 12's loss to the Bills, during which he caught one of three targets for three yards. The 26-year-old will look to bounce back against the Chargers on Sunday, and he'll work to establish better chemistry with whichever of Drew Lock (thumb) or Brandon Allen starts under center.
