Patrick (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion again Friday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Patrick sat out Wednesday's practice before logging back-to-back sessions Thursday and Friday. If he does suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest, look for Patrick to continue to work as the Broncos' No. 2 wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton. In his return to game action this past weekend, Patrick -- who had fractured his left hand in Week 1 -- started opposite Sutton and hauled in four of his seven targets for 77 yards in a 27-23 loss to Minnesota.